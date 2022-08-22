Who are we? We are Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and we are the largest TV station operator in the country.

What do we value? We value our employees, audience, customers, communities, and owners. We honor diversity and we foster work environments that provide job satisfaction and a balanced life.

What do we offer?

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Paid Holidays, Vacation & Sick Days

401K

Health & Wellness Opportunities

Opportunities to give back to the community

From newsroom to sales to operations to digital technology, joining our company offers unlimited opportunities for your career endeavors.

Go to https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar to search our open positions. Right now, Wichita Falls Texas has eight openings. Is one of these for you? Here is a teaser (go to the link for full job description and requirements):

Reporter I, Multimedia Journalist -REQ-19998

The Multimedia Journalist Reporter produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits, and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers.

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions

Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community

Shoots and edits news events and news reports

Produces and presents reports for all platforms

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

EEO Statement: Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled