Who are we? We are Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and we are the largest TV station operator in the country.
What do we value? We value our employees, audience, customers, communities, and owners. We honor diversity and we foster work environments that provide job satisfaction and a balanced life.
What do we offer?
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Paid Holidays, Vacation & Sick Days
- 401K
- Health & Wellness Opportunities
- Opportunities to give back to the community
From newsroom to sales to operations to digital technology, joining our company offers unlimited opportunities for your career endeavors.
Go to https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar to search our open positions. Right now, Wichita Falls Texas has eight openings. Is one of these for you? Here is a teaser (go to the link for full job description and requirements):
Reporter I, Multimedia Journalist -REQ-19998
The Multimedia Journalist Reporter produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits, and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers.
- Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions
- Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community
- Shoots and edits news events and news reports
- Produces and presents reports for all platforms
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
