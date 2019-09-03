MSU career fair and career closet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you or someone you know is an MSU student in search of a job, please be informed that there is a part-time job fair on campus Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The job fair is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Clark Student Center (CSC).

You’ll be able to meet and possibly interview on the spot with prospective employers.

Currently enrolled students and MSU alumni can take advantage of the career closet if they are in need of professional attire for their interview.

The closet contains men’s and women’s dress items in a range of sizes. They even have accessories such as belts, ties, and shoes.

In order to use the service, you have to pay the dry cleaning fee, have your resume and cover letter reviewed, and participate in a mock interview.

To learn more about MSU employer services, including dates of the following job fairs and how to contact the career management center, click here.

