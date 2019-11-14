Keep My Station

AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV is threatening to take your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) off your channel lineup as of 7pm local time, Friday, November 15th. If this happens, it’s AT&T, and we want you to know why.

We share your frustration. You have endured AT&T’s interruptions in the past, and so have we. your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) is working diligently to prevent an interruption. Thus far, AT&T has refused our fair offer, preferring to put your programming in jeopardy.

You pay AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV to see your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL), and you should not have to endure an interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this potential loss of your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) and the steps being taken to keep our programming coming uninterrupted into your homes.

FAQ’s

What’s going on?

1. Your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) and AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV must renew the contract that allows the cable company to send our programming to you. Your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) has presented our proposal for fair value compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in Texoma, but AT&T has failed to negotiate in a positive fashion. As a result, the contract may expire on 11/15, and your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) will not be carried on AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV until a new contract is in place.

2. What about the network programming your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) carries?

That too. Sports (if available on this station), primetime, morning shows, as well as our local news. All our programming will be taken away from you.

3. What can I do?

We value your loyalty as a your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. More important, you pay to receive our programming, and it should not be denied to you. Call AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV at 800-288-2020, remind them that you have options, and demand that they keep your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) uninterrupted in your cable package.

4. Do I have any options?

You can receive your Texoma’s FOX (KJTL) using a good quality digital antenna and not lose a moment of our shows. You can also explore offers from other providers, and you might find a much better deal – WITHOUT the frequent threats of interruptions you have faced as a AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV customer.