DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — After raising thousands of dollars, several local nonprofits benefitted from Kiowa Casino’s Cash for Toys drive.

Considered to be a staple in the casino’s community initiative for the past four years, Cash for Toys allows guests to donate cash amounts in lieu of physical toys, all while earning free-play rewards.

After raising $21,410 between December 4 through December 12, Kiowa Casino officials presented seven local organizations with individual checks on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in the hotel meeting room.

All in all, Child Advocates, Southside Youth Senter, Catholic Charities, Kiowa Tribe, Wichita Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Salvation Army of Wichita Falls and North Texas Area United Way were in attendance.

Over 2,100 Kiowa Casino guests participated in providing cash to these local charities.

Casino officials said they hope to continue this new approach and make an even bigger impact in the future.