DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to Kiowa Casino and Hotel and more than 2,400 guests, local charities will benefit from their generosity.

The casino just wrapped up its 16th annual Cash for Food Drive, with this being the fourth year it was cash-only.

The drive was held last week and the check presentation was held on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The proceeds will now help organizations like the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, local churches and pantries and the Kiowa Tribe.

Kiowa casino CEO Bob Dimmick said he’s proud of their efforts to give back to those who need it most.

“I’m very pleased to be part of an organization that gives so much back to the community,” Dimmick said. “Community events at Kiowa Casinos are a regular part of what we do, and it’s part of our DNA. We certainly appreciate the role we get to play in the community to help the less fortunate throughout the year.”

Donations collected this year total $12,397.

Over the last three years, Kiowa Casino and Hotel has collected nearly $54,000.