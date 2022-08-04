LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a 16-year-old and an infant.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her 6-month-old son Carson Sellman were living in a foster home in Lawton.

Both children were in custody of Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services due to Chasity’s biological mother’s drug use. The mother’s parental rights have been terminated by the state.

It is possible they are both traveling with their biological father, 49-year-old Don Sellman in a white Cadillac. They could be headed toward Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where Don lives.

Chasity Sellman

Their last known location was on I-44 south of Newcastle, Oklahoma, before 8 a.m. Thursday, August 4.

Don Sellman is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 187 pounds, with blue eyes and unknown hair color. Chasity Sellman is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The 6-month-old baby has brown eyes.

If you see these subjects, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Don is known to carry weapons and use controlled dangerous substances.