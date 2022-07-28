LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche County Courthouse has closed to the public after an employee who was working in the basement was exposed to an unknown chemical that caused a medical response.

The employee was sent to the emergency room, and the courthouse has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution until the Lawton Fire Department’s Hazmat team and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics can determine what chemical he was exposed to and if there is any threat to other employees of the courthouse.

The employee’s status is unknown at this time. Emergency Management officials in Lawton ask that residents avoid the courthouse until further notice.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.