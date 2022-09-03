FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Sill soldier was found dead Friday night, according to officials.

The soldier was reportedly found deceased in their on-post quarters Friday, September 2.

The soldier’s name and unit are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification and are unavailable at this time.

“Every person on our team is family and we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our concerns are now for the Soldier’s family, friends, and battle-buddies,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General.

This is an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.