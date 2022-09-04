FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — The identity of the Fort Sill soldier found dead on-post Friday evening has been released.

According to Fort Sill officials, the soldier was identified as Specialist Gregory Davis, 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery.

Spc. Davis reportedly passed away in his barracks room early Friday evening, September 2.

Davis’ fiancée contacted his fellow soldiers out of concern when Davis did not return texts or phone calls. Upon entering his room, they found Davis unresponsive and immediately notified first responders and their chain of command.

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to Spc. Davis’ friends and family during this trying time,” said Col. Ryan Schrock, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander. “He was a valued member of the team and his loss is felt by all of us.”

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigation into the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.