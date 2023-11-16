LAWTON OKLAHOMA(KFDX/KJTL)— Put the opening night of Holiday in the Park on your calendars!

Opening dates for the park are Saturday, November 18, through January 1, 2023. The theme “Toyland” will be presented this year.

Our winter skating rink is open to kids 10 years old and under every Tuesday night for free skating.

At the Holiday House, Scooter’s Coffee will be serving drinks and treats, along with a ton of new displays and activities.

Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is located at 302 W Gore Blvd. For more information about the event click here.