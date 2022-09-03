LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday, according to police officials.
Lawton Police Officer Andrew Grubbs said police responded to the 6300 block of NW Oak Avenue on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one victim. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.
There is no available information about a suspect at this time.
The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident and will release more information as it becomes available.
