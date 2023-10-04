LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023, while heavy rains affected much of Texoma.

At about 3 p.m., a 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Kirk’s EMS. She was later transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

The woman was driving a 2023 Kia Soul on US-277, two miles east of Cyril, and heading westbound when she departed left of center for unknown reasons.

She and two other passengers struck a Chevrolet truck that was heading eastbound, pinning one of the passengers for approximately 30 minutes. The passenger was eventually freed by officials with the Cyril Fire Department.

At the time of the crash, both vehicles were in a heavy downpour of rain.

Neither the driver nor the two occupants were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.