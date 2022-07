LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle wreck on I-44

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, Lawton Police responded to a wreck on I-44 at mile marker 32.5.

Photo appears on the Lawton Police Department Facebook

Investigators said a 17-year-old female was hit by a vehicle while she was walking along I-44 and was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating. If you have any information call 580-581-3272.