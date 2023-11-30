LAWTON,OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-million dollar grant will help bring wind turbines to Lawton as a cleaner source of energy.

The investment looks to add major growth to the northwest region of Texoma. Locally and family owned carter wind energy is getting 20 million dollars from the department of energy.

“This grant is not only an investment in carter win, but it is an investment in the local community in southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.” Matt Carter, the president and CEO of ‘Carter Wind Energy’ said. Carter noted that this gift from the federal government will allow for his company to expand their plans from Lawton to places like Vernon.

“So this will be in the northwest Texas region in a census tract surrounding the retired Oklaunion Power Plant and next step is building a facility there also.” Carter said. Carter is overjoyed at the opportunity to be able to expand his company to this magnitude. Being a third generation wind engineer with the ability to grow the family business is something he always dreamed of being able to do.

“Having a grandfather and father and even my great grandfather who was from this region and was involved in the energy industry, you know, it’s important, and I’m carrying on the legacy and it’s important. ”

Carter’s business was one of seven selected for this grant. He believes his family’s tradition of establishing and maintaining clean wind energy earned this position amongst the seven.

“Our history in the wind industry goes back to 1976, so we had a history in the wind business, a fairly good reputation,” Carter said. “And so the Department of Energy knew who we were, again, I am blessed to have this opportunity with the Department of Energy, they are instilling their trust in us,” Carter said.