LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a potential scam against vehicle owners whose cars may have been damaged from a recent hail storm.
LPD warned against local business “Hail Yeah” in a public service announcement on their Facebook page on Friday, August 11, 2023.
They advised that possible victims of this scam should contact the Lawton Police Department to file an official report.
A photo of the business’ logo was also included in the LPD’s original post.
