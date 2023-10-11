LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Another victim has died due to severe injuries sustained in a deadly crash last week that also claimed the life of a Lawton woman.

The driver, Brenda Naputi, 67, was pronounced dead on the scene on October 4, 2023, at about 3 p.m., after heavy rain caused the two-car collision in Caddo County.

One of the passengers in her vehicle, Cris C. Naputi, 72, died on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, after succumbing to head and internal trunk injuries sustained in the wreck.

Brenda Naputi was driving a 2023 Kia Soul on US-277 with two other passengers, heading westbound. She then struck a Chevrolet truck heading eastbound for an unknown reason, which resulted in one of the passengers being pinned for approximately 30 minutes.

The passenger was eventually freed by officials with the Cyril Fire Department.

Neither the driver of the Kia Soul nor the two occupants were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.