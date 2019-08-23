New technology is improving the experience for patients needing hip surgery

MISSOURI (KFDX/KJTL) — Orthopedic surgeons operate on joints all over the body. The hip can be especially challenging but new technology is improving the experience for patients.



For the past decade, Madeleine Gehrke has been proving people wrong in the pool.

“They actually tried to kick me off the team. They were like this girl – not a swimmer,” said Gehrke.



She landed a scholarship and spent three years swimming for the University of Missouri. Until the pain in her hips became unbearable.

“I seriously could not even walk to the grocery store, which is like two blocks away from my house without being in a lot of pain,” Gehrke said.

The problem was ‘femoroacetabular impingement’, meaning the bones in madeleine’s hip joint hit each other when she moved. It’s likely caused by genetics and aggravated by repetitive motion.

Fixing the problem requires a surgery called hip arthroscopy. Madeleine had that surgery on her left hip but faced a common side effect afterward.

“I had a lot of numbness in my leg for a really long time,” said Gehrke.

Caused by the traditional operating table for this type of surgery, which uses a post between the patient’s legs.

“That creates a lot of pressure, a lot of discomfort for the patients, and there’s a lot of risk for soft tissue injury, nerve damage, urinary dysfunction, sexual dysfunction,” said orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Nathan Skelley.

When Madeline faced a second surgery on her other hip, there was a new option at MU health care’s Missouri orthopedic institute, a post-less traction table.

“We’re able to tilt the table so that their weight distracts the joint and we no longer need to use a post. So, it’s a much safer surgery, it’s a much more pain-free surgery for the patients, and they get a quicker recovery,” said Skelley.

Madeleine experienced no numbness after her second surgery. Today, she’s back in the fast lane. And although her competitive career is over, this life-long athlete isn’t slowing down.

For cases like Madeleine’s, the recovery usually takes about three months.

Doctor Skelley says there are many different conditions that can be treated through this type of hip surgery, including problems with the cartilage, bone, ligaments, and tendons.