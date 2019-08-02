Experience the Visiting Angels difference

In this installment of Talking Texoma, host Dee King sits down with Derik Schneider to chat about Visiting Angels and their non-medical home healthcare help they provide.

Derik states that home healthcare is always ordered by the doctor. He says what they provide is kind of a personal assistant service which they call activities of daily living. Theses activities of daily living could be running errands, going to the beauty shop, picking up food and light housekeeping. However, it can progress to helping clients get dressed, incontinence care and bathing assistance. Derik also says if the client is immobile, they will transfer them from chair to walker position.

Dee tells Derik that she is a witness on the great help Visiting Angels provide. She continues to say in her time of need Visiting Angels provided the assistance she needed so she could sleep through the night with the peace of mind knowing they were there.

If you or someone you know need non-medical home healthcare contact Derik Schneider at Visiting Angels and mention this Talking Texoma segment to get your first four (4) hours for only $50.

Visiting Angels in Wichita Falls, TX

1401 Holliday St #330

Wichita Falls TX 76301

940-257-6265

https://www.visitingangels.com/wichitafalls/home