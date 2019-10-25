Get your vehicle winter ready

Today our host Andrea Russell is at Mr. Mac’s Automotive with Manager Nick Mcaden. With the winter weather upon us this can bring up a variety of issues for your vehicle. Andrea points out that sometimes with the temperatures get low she sometimes sees her tire lights come on. A solution to that could be to bring the vehicle into Mr. Mac’s Automotive. Nick points out that anything related to tires they can take care of and it might be a simple fix with something like low pressure. They can also take care of things like rotating tires, balancing and alignments. In addition to service you can also purchase your tires at this location as well as have them put on and aligned.

Andrea then points out that with severe weather tire trouble may not be the only issue your vehicle encounters. Luckily at Mr. Mac’s they also provide all routine maintenance services. This can include checking your oil, checking all fluid levels and most importantly checking your brakes.

Nick highlights out the importance of not putting off brining your vehicle in if your “Check Engine” light comes on. If that light does come on, they are able to run diagnostics tests that can help quickly identify what the issue may be.

Andrea then mentions Mr. Mac’s is the finance options. They offer a synchrony card that you can use to pay for things related to car care. This can be used for things “minor or major and everything in between” with various promotions on payment plans.

Another great feature of Mr. Mac’s is the ability to go to their website, mrmacsautomotive.com to schedule your appointment.

So, in the vent one of your warning lights does come on, don’t wait! Schedule your appointment and bring your vehicle into Mr. Mac’s Automotive.

5110 Professional Dr

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

(940) 723-6092

https://mrmacsautomotive.com/services