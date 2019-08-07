Blue light exposure may be messing with your sleep

(CNN) — Many of us spend hours a day on our computers and smartphones. Staring at the blue light that comes from your cell phone comes at a price.

Dr. Robert Weinstock, Eyesafe Vision Advisory board member said, “Any exposure to blue light has been proven to suppress Melatonin release in the brain.”

That throws off our body’s sleep cycle. So, doctors recommend staying off your phone before heading to bed.

“Anything we can do to try to reduce this harmful, high-energy blue light, let natural melatonin be released, is going to lead to better functioning of individuals,” said Dr. Weinstock.

Research shows that exposure to blue light may even lead to a higher risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

And too much exposure can cause damage to your eyes over time.

“Well, blue light and this whole generation and era of high digital device use is just blossoming. And we’re just worried there’s going to be consequences down the road,” explained Dr. Weinstock.

So for now, experts recommend using tools and technology, like blue light blocking glasses, to protect your eyes.

Also, try to balance your time in front of screens. If you have to spend multiple hours a day in front of a computer for work, take a five to ten-minute break from the screen every hour, to allow your eyes to recover.

You can also adjust the screens to night mode which emits warmer light, is easier on your eyes, and more beneficial to your sleep cycle.

Worried about blue light?