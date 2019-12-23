Healthcast: Autism Christmas lights

COLORADO— They’re bright, they’re colorful, and they attract a lot of attention.

“So those are light trees.”

Which is exactly what Corey Christiansen hoped his lights would do.

“I made every single one of those.”

When he spent days setting up all forty five thousand.

“You can call me Corey Claus if you’d like,” Chrisitansen said.

But Corey’s actually hoping to illuminate something much more personal.

“We try to have different things in the display that represent our children.”

Like stampy the elephant, the little Christmas trees and…

“Green over here, green over here, green over.”

… his son brady’s favorite color.

“It is an unbelievable experience to be a parent of not just one, but also two special needs kids,” Chrisitansen said.

“Yeah, I got ’em!”

Both Brady and Corey’s daughter, Chloe, were diagnosed with autism.



“They want to see the lights every night. ‘can we go out and see the lights, please?’ they just love it,” Monica said.

So, Corey and his wife, Monica, decided to make the display about that, too.



When people stop to see the lights, they’ll also find a sign asking for donations to the Autism Society of Colorado.

“They’re great examples of perseverance and just learning. They’re amazing.”

“There is so much that you have to learn as a parent of special needs children and the autism society really helped to navigate that,” Corey said.

Last year, they raised $12,000 for the organization.



This year, they’re going for more bucks, and more attention.

“I think they are colorful.”

“I want to give them an experience. Something that they’ll remember, something that helps them feel good, something that brings light into their lives,” Corey said.

Corey plans to keep the lights up through new years.