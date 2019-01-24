1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Healthcast: Avoid chemo during breast cancer treatment

Healthcast

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Years ago, women who were diagnosed with breast cancer knew they would almost certainly face radiation or chemotherapy, or a combination of both. Now, doctors say up to 70 percent of patients may not need to undergo chemotherapy as part of their treatment depending on their tumor score.

For Nora Delgado it’s family first, then her yoga practice.

Delgado said, “We go there not for our body, we go for our mind, it really transforms you from within.”

But when Delgado was diagnosed with breast cancer, it turned her world upside down.

Alejandra Perez, MD, Medical Oncologist at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine said, “In America, we diagnose 250,000 women with breast cancer every year.”

Now there’s some good news for the thousands of women battling this disease thanks to the TAILORx trial. Dr. Perez says the study enrolled 10,000 women with early stage breast cancer.

“They’re hormone receptor positive and her2-negative, and they have no lymph node involvement,” said Dr. Perez.

The patients’ tumors were tested with the oncotype DX test to determine the chance of recurrence.

“Based on that recurrence score you are assigned into a low risk category, an intermediate group, or high risk,” Dr. Perez explained.

The patients that scored in the middle were split into two groups.

Dr. Perez continued, “One got hormonal therapy with chemotherapy and the other just got hormonal therapy.”

What they found was remarkable.

“If you look at overall survival it was 98 percent for both groups. That means 70 percent of women, we can avoid chemotherapy,” said Dr. Perez.

Delgado’s score revealed she didn’t need chemo.

“I was very, very lucky, I won the lottery on that day,” Delgado said.

She chose to have a double mastectomy and is now on hormone therapy for five years.

She said, “I’m really grateful, happy, content.”

Finding peace in her life once again.

Dr. Perez says this doesn’t apply to all breast cancer patients. She says pre-menopausal women who scored in the middle may benefit from chemotherapy. So always discuss treatment options with your doctor.

To learn more about the oncotype dx test and the results of the TAILORx study please visit here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News