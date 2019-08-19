Healthcast: back to school EpiPens

HEALTHCAST—While most families are shopping for notebooks and new jeans, the parents of kids who suffer from severe food allergies also have to ensure they have epinephrine auto-injectors both at school and at home.

“To help their child be safe and included in all activities.” CEO of food allergy and research educator Lisa Gable said.

Gable said there continue to be shortages of the most commonly known injector epi-pen.

“The food and drug administration urges people to keep and use their epi-pens for up to four months past their expiration date, but get immediate medical assistance afterward,” Washington Correspondent Alexandra Limon said.

The FDA also fast-tracked approval of alternative injectors to fight allergic reactions.



“The challenge is those products are not accessible and available at all medical centers as well as retail operations,” Gable said.

Most national pharmacies carried only the ‘epi-pen’ brand, but that is also slowly changing.



“Kaleo recently got auvi-q so that it could be introduced a Walgreens,” Gable said.



By visiting healthmart.com you can find a list of independent pharmacies that carry alternative injectors.



“Make sure that you get as much flexibility in the way that they write that prescription,” Gable said.

Ensuring that prescriptions are not written for a specific brand name, this will improve the odds of getting the prescription filled by pharmacies and covered by your insurance.

