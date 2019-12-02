Healthcast: Christmas allergens

(HEALTHCAST)— Are you suffering from Christmas tree syndrome?

Allergies and asthma, according to doctors, can be exacerbated around the holidays.

When everyone is inside, together and often gathered around the beloved Christmas tree, that unfortunately can be harboring pollen and mold.

“People think it’s the tree. It’s actually molded spores within the tree causing issues. If you already know you’re allergic to mold, or you’ve had that testing in the past, it’s better to steer clear of fresh-cut and get a fake tree,” Allergy and Immunology Dr. Katrina Gobin said.

But artificial plants pose problems too.

That’s why mold remediation specialist, JT Maier said cleanliness is key.

“It’s not just the dust. It’s the moisture. If you ever get moisture mixed with dust you’re going to get mold. It’s very very it can grow in 2-3 days,” Maier said.

Mold and dust can lead to respiratory issues.

Maier says wipe down the artificial tree, ornaments and all decorations before you set them up.

They’ve been stored away for months in garages, basements, and attics – all prime breeding grounds for mold and dust mites.

“The most important thing is that you keep your house clean and put them away in a plastic or nonorganic type of box,” Maier said.

No cardboard. Paper is food for mold.

Choose a waterproof and sealed container, and store it in a cool dry place.

And to keep the air clean for all your guests, avoid scented, petroleum-based candles, that can produce soot and irritating particles.

You may be surprised to know poinsettias can be problematic too, and not just for your pets



For people who are allergic to latex, poinsettias are part of the rubber tree family.