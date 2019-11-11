Healthcast: COPD and women

Sandra Morris was a smoker diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 14-years-ago.



She is one of the many women who live with this disease that affects the airways, and makes it hard to breathe.

I’m more afraid of going out in cold season, flu season, and the hands, I constantly use sanitizer. But other than that, I’m not letting it beat me,” Morris said.

Statistics show the number of deaths among women from COPD has increased four-fold over the last three decades.

Doctor Michael Lansing, a pulmonary specialist said there are several reasons behind the rise in women being diagnosed.

“Advertising hit women so in the ’70s and ’80s, they started smoking and now we’re seeing that consequence now so that’s probably one thing,” Lansing said.

Another reason…

“In the past it was perceived as just being a male disease and women were under-diagnosed so now they’re being diagnosed so the numbers are going up because of that,” Lansing said.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, and Lansing said COPD affects women more than men.

“Women, it has a greater impact on the quality of their life. They have more depression associated with it, anxiety associated with that, and that makes it difficult for them to stop if they are smokers to stop smoking,” Lansing said.

Morris is on oxygen 24/7 and uses inhaler therapies.

“I go to pulmonary rehab twice a week which is an exercise program which I feel keeps me healthy,” Morris.

There is no cure for COPD so doctor Lansing said the goal is to keep the disease from progressing.

According to experts, smoking is the leading cause of COPD, but exposure to toxic chemicals or other environmental hazards could play a role.