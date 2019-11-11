1  of  2
Breaking News
One person hospitalized following shooting in WF Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified

Healthcast: COPD and women

Healthcast
Posted: / Updated:
smoking rates - intro_3653449611781314-159532

Sandra Morris was a smoker diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 14-years-ago.

She is one of the many women who live with this disease that affects the airways, and makes it hard to breathe.

I’m more afraid of going out in cold season, flu season, and the hands, I constantly use sanitizer. But other than that, I’m not letting it beat me,” Morris said.

Statistics show the number of deaths among women from COPD has increased four-fold over the last three decades.

Doctor Michael Lansing, a pulmonary specialist said there are several reasons behind the rise in women being diagnosed.

“Advertising hit women so in the ’70s and ’80s, they started smoking and now we’re seeing that consequence now so that’s probably one thing,” Lansing said.

Another reason…

“In the past it was perceived as just being a male disease and women were under-diagnosed so now they’re being diagnosed so the numbers are going up because of that,” Lansing said.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, and Lansing said COPD affects women more than men.

“Women, it has a greater impact on the quality of their life. They have more depression associated with it, anxiety associated with that, and that makes it difficult for them to stop if they are smokers to stop smoking,” Lansing said.

Morris is on oxygen 24/7 and uses inhaler therapies.

“I go to pulmonary rehab twice a week which is an exercise program which I feel keeps me healthy,” Morris.

There is no cure for COPD so doctor Lansing said the goal is to keep the disease from progressing.

According to experts, smoking is the leading cause of COPD, but exposure to toxic chemicals or other environmental hazards could play a role.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gunman Threatens Teens During Anti-Gun Violence March"

Military photo mystery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military photo mystery"

Baby Boom! Missouri Sheriff's Office welcomes 17 babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Boom! Missouri Sheriff's Office welcomes 17 babies"

"The Best Moment Of My Life!" Good Samaritan rescues lost toddler

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Best Moment Of My Life!" Good Samaritan rescues lost toddler"

Target offering discount for military families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target offering discount for military families"

Federal offices closed for Veterans Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal offices closed for Veterans Day"

Birthdays Anniversary 11-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 11-11-19"

Two dead in crash with butane tank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two dead in crash with butane tank"

Fantasy of Lights: Volunteers light up Hardin lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fantasy of Lights: Volunteers light up Hardin lawn"

Veterans Day Ceremonies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Day Ceremonies"

Texoma Christian Care Center mail call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Christian Care Center mail call"

Holiday cards for troops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday cards for troops"