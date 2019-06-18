Healthcast: Cosmetic injuries

(HEALTHCAST) Perfume, nail polish, and shampoo might make you look and feel your best, but in the wrong hands, they can be deadly.

Every year, more than 4,000 kids have to go to the hospital because of cosmetics. That includes everything from hair relaxers and nail polish to moisturizers, skin oils, deodorants and make-up.



75 percent of injuries were from kids swallowing the product and the rest were from the product touching their skin or eyes.

So which ones do you need to watch out for?

The study shows nearly 30 percent of kids who got hurt by cosmetics were playing with products used on your nails, but the products that were most likely to send kids to the hospital were hair relaxers and perm products.

So what can you do to keep your kids safe?



Experts suggest childproofing your home by keeping those dangerous products in their original containers, high on a shelf and out of sight.