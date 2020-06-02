HEALTHCAST: COVID symptom tracker at home

(HEALTHCAST)— “I was on the right side of the bed and I looked across and saw an exact copy of myself and I thought the world’s not ready for this and i reached for my cell phone and called 911,” COVID-19 survivor Marilyn Schneider said.

Schneider can laugh about it now, but that hallucination happened during five days of high fever from COVID-19.

“No cough no flu like symptoms, no runny nose. Lost my taste, my sense of smell,” Schneider said

The Fairview Hospital executive secretary never thought she’d be a patient fighting a viscous virus..

“I don’t have high blood pressure but they said it went up into the 1900s and then plummeted and that’s when they said i stopped breathing on my own and that was the third day on the ventilator.”

When she finally came home, she started using Care Companion, an app within her my chart medical record. Daily she updates her blood pressure, glucose and pulse oximeter as a diary for her doctor.

“I keep it in my phone every day i put a date and at the end of the week or whenever she wants it she compares where it went up and down and then we make adjustments,” Schneider said.

“We have a team of nurses that are reviewing those responses, they’re looking to see is someone short of breath, is it worse than yesterday, do they have diarrhea, are they dehydrated and that really allows us to reach out to them telephonically and get them in touch with a higher level of care,” Cleveland Clinic Dr. Christopher Babiuch said.

“I felt more connected than waiting for a doctors appointment,” Schneider said.

She’s one of two thousand covid patients who were monitored by the app for fourteen days. Developed by the clinic, now the app is being used at other hospitals nationwide.

“I think this is really opening our eyes to the possibilities of patient entered information and being able to monitor them in different ways,” Dr. Babiuch said.

And it will still have value long after the pandemic is over.

