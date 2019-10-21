Healthcast: dairy prostate cancer

Consuming dairy products may increase the risk of prostate cancer.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic reviewed a total of 47 studies involving more than a million people.



Those who consumed dairy products the most had a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.



There was no association between eating other animal-based foods such as red and white meats and fish to an increased risk of prostate cancer.



And those who followed a plant-based diet had a lower rate of developing the disease.



Experts said more research is needed to understand the strength of the associations.