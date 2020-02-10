Healthcast: dancing dad

(HEALTHCAST)— When a baby is born premature, the long nights and days in the hospital are agonizing, and often parents are living moment to moment.



One father from Florida decided to dance the stress away and is sharing his moves on social media.

“Here’s the three of them.

For your children: You’d do anything. Move heaven and earth.



So it should come as no surprise that “this” is what one father is doing for his new born baby.



Chris Askew does this crazy little dance: And posts it on social media for all the world to see.

“I did it just a silly thing just see and i woke up the next morning and I had 500,00 views on it,” Askew said.

Chris does it for his fourth son, Baby Dylan. Dylan was born in mid January, Two months premature and only weighed four pounds. He’s in the fight for his life.

“Unless you’ve been through it… You can’t put into words how hard it is,” Askew said.

A firefighter for Seminole County and a self admitted addict of Tik Tok A social media app, got this bright idea. Post a video of him doing this little ditty. every day.

Until his baby boy is strong enough to get out of the neonatal intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital.



He shot his first in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald House.



His second with his wife Danielle and baby Dylan in the hospital: His wife looks thrilled.

Shot one with the nurses in the nic-u unit



His fellow fire fighters



UCf’s mascot… Nitro



The magic dancers…



And well the list goes on and on, and the outpouring of love for baby Dylan goes on and on.



And in sharing his story, others have shared their stories and their pain

“I almost feel more worry for these people who have been in there for 190 days, 200 days… Who have told me they lost their kids in the nicu and are smiling for the first time in weeks…And they are thinking me and i’m like what?” Askew said.

Baby Dylan is doing well. Hopes to get out nicu in three weeks.



So until then, here’s looking at you Dylan. Proud to add one more to the list.

Askew’s videos have reached at least 4 million people with his “daddy dance”.