Healthcast: emergency preparedness

(NBC)— After Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas and caused mass evacuations from Florida’s coast to the Carolinas, it’s a perfect time to talk to homeowners about how to prepare for all the emergencies that can occur, regardless where you live.

Unlike wildfires and hurricanes, with so many disasters going on, you have no time to prepare.

“It’s a disaster, we call it that for a reason, your lives are going to be impacted, your stuff is going to be impacted,” Fema representative Jeff Byard said.

But that impact can be softened by preparation, like preparing for a kit of essentials.

“Food, water, phone charger, your medications, and a small first aid kit,” American Red Cross representative Cindy Huge said.

A kit you can grab in a moment’s notice, once you’ve grabbed other family members.

“Practice this with family members and children, which way to escape and have a spot to meet at where you will account for everyone,’ Huge said.

“Studies show that more often than not that we are separated from our children when that disaster happens,” Byard said.

Cash and non-perishable food are something else you’ll need, especially if you have to evacuate.

And something you can do now is document your own documents.

“Right now, take pictures of your house insurance, your car insurance, important documents to your family,” Huge said.

This way, the aftermath is nowhere near as bad as the disaster, itself.

