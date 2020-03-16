Healthcast: germ killing robots

1  of  3
(TEXAS)— A hotel in Texas is taking some drastic measures to keep the rooms clean in light of the current coronavirus outbreak.

This is the light-strike germ-killing UV robots to sanitize and disinfect rooms at the Westin in the Texas Medical Center.

Until now, use of these high-tech robots has only been in healthcare facilities such as md anderson

“We are the first hotel in the country to have adopted this technology. We disinfected the surfaces of all the bath amenities and we placed it in this bag. So when a guest arrives// they can open it and feel a sense of comfort that this was thoroughly disinfected,” Vice President of the Westin Houston Medical Center Archit Sanghvi said.

Director of Science Xenex disinfection Dr. Sarah Simmons said while chemical disinfection has always been the gold standard, this technology is a game changer.

Killing every germ the light touches.

“This is not to say humans do a bad job cleaning but sometimes we miss things. Sometimes we don’t hit one extra spot on a table and that can be the spot where a bacteria or a virus can be so this is an extra layer of protection for guests,” Dr. Simmons said.

For hotel guests like Pat and Alicia Curry, they said it’s been very reassuring

“You could tell. It made us feel really comfortable that this thing was 100% sanitized.”
Anywhere that light touches, they say can kill viruses including the coronavirus,” Pat said.

