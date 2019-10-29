Healthcast: getting less sleep

(HEATHCAST)— A new study shows the number of working Americans that get less than seven hours of sleep is on the rise.



Especially for those who, we depend on the most, for our health and safety.

Researchers found an increase in sleep deprivation from thirty-point-nine percent in 2010 to 35.6 % percent in 2018.

But for police officers and health care workers the numbers were even worse.

Around half of respondents in these professions reported not getting seven hours a night.

For most, the norm was six or even five hours of sleep.

Researchers speculate stress and technology are the biggest reasons for the increase.