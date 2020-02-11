Healthcast: high tech gym

(HEALTHCAST)— Many of us spend hours on treadmills and ellipticals, but are we really getting the results we want?



“It’s gonna pause for a second, there you go and push.”

Almost everything these days is digitalis why shouldn’t it include exercise?



“Walking into a gym they could hurt themselves not staying in their correct range of motion or the right weight for them,” RN owner and Exercise Coach Chrystal Pruitt said

Pruitt said the exercise coach takes away the guesswork for you.



Their exerbotics machines focus on muscle quality, instead of movement quantity.

“Targeting on their actual individual personalized strength,” Pruitt said.

“So now we’re gonna put in your birthday, what’s your birthday?,”

Pruitt said you only need to go twice a week

“Ideal for someone that doesn’t like to workout, doesn’t like the big box gyms, doesn’t want the loud music or the mirrors,” Pruitt said.

As we age we lose muscle, the technology stimulates your type two muscle fibers.

“You’re only gonna do about ten percent of your effort okay.”

By finding each person’s safest range of motion.

“Push, push, breathe, the whole entire time.”

While they slowly build to their max effort.

“So if you go above the green way above that means your out of the range, and if you go below that means you have let your muscles relax.”



The moves engage your muscles for just 90 seconds at a time, and may not sound like a lot, but lead trainer Chrissy Bucko said work smarter not harder

“Good burn huh?…. Oh yeah.”