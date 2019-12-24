Healthcast: holiday stress

Struggling with holiday stress?

Clinical Psychologist Doctor Donna Rockwell said, blame it on your brain.

“The more we get ramped up around the holiday season. The more our neurons are firing so fast, because our amygdala is engaged, that’s the fight or flight response. If you don’t get your Christmas list done, you’re going to go into full amygdala,”Rockwell said.

The result is a chain reaction that pumps stress hormones into our body.. leaving us feeling even worse.

Rockwell said, if you feel it happening … stop and focus on your five senses.

“What do I smell? What do I hear? What do I touch? What do I see? So, if you can come back to those things. It stops the thought pattern,” Rockwell said.

That pause is enough to help reset your brain.

“It’s really important to pause. At many times during the day. And, especially at the holiday season. So, you can enjoy it. So, you’re not coming from your fight or flight response,” Rockwell said.

Over scheduling is a common trigger for stress.

“People make the mistake of trying to cram too much in. This party, this party. Going to this event. Having to go shopping. Getting this for the refrigerator and we can be so spent at the end of that. That we don’t even enjoy the holidays,” Rockwell said.

Her advice? Slow down. Do less, so you can enjoy more.

And if you don’t get to everything on your to-do list?

“Forget about it! It doesn’t matter. What matter is that we are all together and enjoying this precious time,” Rockwell said



It’s also important to leave time for sufficient sleep and exercise.



Both are essential for managing stress, and help you function more efficiently, mentally and physically, as you tackle the tasks most important to you.