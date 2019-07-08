Healthcast: Kidney swaps

(CHICAGO)- Hugs and tears of joy, made possible by these two sisters, Bethany, and Hannah Goralski.

“At the end of the day we just wanted more time with our dad and i hope this person gets more time with their love ones,” Goralski said.

Their dad, Mark, was in kidney failure when their brother Josh donated his kidney eight years ago.

But then that kidney failed.

“We were told he would he would need a second transplant, So I went and got tested to be his donor, but told at the time he was too sick for surgery.”

Mark passed away before he could receive one of his daughters’ kidneys.

But in March the two sisters decided to donate anyway in his honor.

“I felt bad because I couldn’t save my dad, but I figured someone else deserves this kidney as much as he did,” Goralski said.

Melanie Mavec received Bethany’s kidney.

“So cool to see how one person, in this case, two wonderful people making a selfless decision to donate can effect so many people and it’s not done yet.”

That’s because each sister’s donation started a chain.

For example, Melanie’s dad was willing to donate, but he wasn’t a match for his daughter.

So when she got Bethany’s kidney, he was able to donate to Christopher Heitz.

“Thanks to the sisters here that opens up that possibility to truly regain our life.”

The sisters enabled five sick people to receive kidneys and Northwestern invited the donors and recipients to meet for the first time.

And hear how their selfless acts have made a huge impact.

“I feel much better and i am able to just live a normal life.”

“I am just so happy that I participated in this swap and all you’s people who donated you have a heart of gold I just love you’s all.”

And the chains aren’t even complete yet, with more transplants already planned.