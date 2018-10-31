1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Healthcast: Life after breast cancer

Healthcast

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

When cancer treatments end, a new chapter of life begins.

One survivor from Florida shares what her life is like after beating the disease.

“I am the face of breast cancer. My name is Julie Vieth and I’m a survivor,” breast cancer survivor Julie Vieth said. 

A breast cancer diagnosis turned her world upside down.

“Why me? How am I going to tell the kids? What does it truly mean? How far a long is it? Am I going to be around for the kids?” Vieth said.

From her first treatment, Vieth dreamed about the day she would ring the bell to celebrate the end of her cancer treatment.

“Frankly, part of you is not sure that you’re going to make it there, because those first few treatments are so difficult,” Vieth said.

But she did ring the bell. Still, she never imagined what life would look like after cancer.

“I always figured one I would be done with the treatments and rest a little, everything would be back to normal, but it’s not,” Vieth said. 

During treatment Vieth had several lymph nodes removed, resulting in lymphedema: swelling caused by too much lymph fluid. Along with physical scars, Vieth says there are emotional scars. Any minor ache or pain sparks the fear of reoccurrence.  

“I do feel a lot more fragile than I used to. I didn’t think there was much to stop me, but this did,” Vieth said.

Although life after cancer is nothing like she imagined it, Vieth says she is thankful to be here. 

“You do feel stronger. I mean you fought something that was really attacking you. So there is certainly a sense of accomplishment there,” Vieth said.

Vieth says having a good support system during and after treatments were vital to her recovery. 

Women can begin yearly screening for breast cancer once they reach age 40.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News