Healthcast: millenial multiple sclerosis

(HEALTHCAST)— Channing Barker said even she can admit it: Millennials just like to do things a bit differently.

“You are possibly finding a spouse or partner you may be having children or be traveling a lot so we tend to put that at the forefront rather than taking care of ourselves and our health so that’s why i think it’s really important that you have a working relationship with your doctor.”

Especially if you have multiple sclerosis, or MS, like her.

“It was January 24 of 2006. I was at a basketball game and I very vividly remember feeling the right side of my body and then suddenly i was unable to walk the next day and was in and out of the hospital for a number of months,” Barker said.

Barker said because she immediately advocated for herself and her health, she found a disease modifying therapy that worked.

“Upon diagnosis starting that therapy immediately is so important because it can delay disability progression. I’ve been able to lead this life that i imagined before ms entered my life, before it entered my vocabulary,” Barker said.

She wants the same for others with the disease. As does Anne Gilbert of can do MS, a national ms advocacy group.

“When you receive that diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in your 20’s and 30’s what comes with that is fear, shock and denial. And you may not think to proactively take those steps you need to manage your disease,” Anne Gilbert, Program Director of ‘Can do MS’ said.

And she said the only one who can fight for your health is you.

“It helps you for your current life that you’re living but also for your future,” Gibert said.

To find out more about MS click here.