Healthcast: wrestler rare disease

(HEALTHCAST)— Wrestling takes power and footwork this night at Pennsauken High School in New Jersey, but one wrestling student found the power to get back up and fight despite her challenges.

“I couldn’t even breathe on my own, and now, here I am. Walking, talking, eating,” student wrestler Amanda Lezcano said.

Last summer, doctors diagnosed the 17-year-old with guillain-barre, an auto-immune disease that attacks her nerves and muscles. She could have died.

“It leaves your body basically paralyzed,” Lezcano said.

But Amanda fought back.



Thanks to a big heart, her mom and people like Pennsauken High School Athletic Trainer Tom Connors, who never gave up on her.

“From where she was seven months ago to where she is now. It’s watching a miracle unfold itself in slow motion,” Connors said.

So at this night at Pennsauken High….

Wrestling took a miracle, and what unfolded was another win for a high school senior who’s already defined the odds.

“It was really good. It felt good to be back on the mat,” Lezcano said.