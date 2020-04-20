1  of  3
Breaking News
Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
1  of  2
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Texas woman recalls giving birth amid coronavirus; offers advice for expecting mothers

Healthcast

by: JuYeon Kim

Posted: / Updated:
newborn-baby-hand-holding-parent-s-finger_20160505190400-159532

ODESSA, Texas (KMID) – Many are feeling anxiety and fear as the progression of coronavirus continues. But for expecting and new mothers, the concern could be more intense. 

What was supposed to be an exciting time has turned into a difficult experience for one Odessa couple. Mother, Daniella Magar, gave birth to her son, Wyatt, prematurely three weeks ago. She hoped all the troubles of the pandemic would be blown over by her due date, but instead, she now watched her newborn grow up from the other side of town.

“Not really fully being able to give your baby a kiss, and love on him, has been really difficult,” explained Magar. “It has been hard on the family, and I think especially my husband, because he can’t build that bond right off the bat.”

Because of his early arrival, Wyatt spends his days in NICU. Due to hospital regulations around COVID-19, only one parent is allowed to see and hold him, leaving Magar’s husband, Curry, to meet his son through FaceTime.

“You know, you want everything to go back to normal, but you don’t want to risk your child’s life.”

The couple has been recently laid-off from work. Magar says she worries about job security. And the potential this virus will spike again.

“I think as long as we’re able to keep our house, vehicle, and the lights and food on, we’ll be good. My husband is great and will do anything he can to make sure we can sustain life.”

From one mother to another, Magar says she wants to offer some words of comfort to expecting mothers.

“Parents themselves just have to go in with an open mind,” said Magar. “I know this is a diffcult time, I know it’s scary. But the hospital staff, and just in general, are doing the best they can and doing what’s best for their patients.”

“A GoFundMe page has been created for the Magar family. It will help them pay for Wyatt’s hospital bills, as well as necessary items needed to bring Wyatt home. Click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News