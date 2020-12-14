Regineration Holiday Hot List 2020

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
102-year-old Alabama woman, survivor of two global pandemics tells story of helping others
Video
UPDATE: Victim identified in Saturday’s homicide at Stone Ridge Apartments
Video
‘The Voice’ finale begins with the ‘final five’ vying for the season 19 crown
Video
Company to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
NCAA to play women’s NCAA Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas
Top Stories
AP Sources: ACC close to making Northwestern AD commissioner
Mikaela Shiffrin wins emotional World Cup giant slalom race
Gerard Houllier, former Liverpool coach, dies at 73
Top 10 plays of the week – December 13, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Top 10 plays of the week – December 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Wichita Christian vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep – December 12, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Iowa Park vs City View – December 12, 2020
Video
Boys high school basketball: Electra vs Prairie Valley – December 12, 2020
Video
Boys High School Basketball: Princeton vs Hirschi – December 11, 2020
Video
Boys High School Basketball: Notre Dame vs Prairie Valley – December 11, 2020
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Contest
Next Snow Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Holiday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Monica – 12-08-20
Video
Top Stories
Judge Jeff McKnight – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Councilor Bobby Whiteley – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Judge Charles Barnard – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Councilor DeAndra Chenault – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Lifestyle
Lone Star NYE
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Holiday Hot List
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Berend Turf & Tractor Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Top Stories
Regineration Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Wichita Falls Faith Mission Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-10-2020
Video
Going ‘nuts’ for the holidays
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Regineration Holiday Hot List 2020
Holiday Hot List
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 10:33 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 10:33 AM CST
Regineration Holiday Hot List 2020
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in Saturday’s homicide at Stone Ridge Apartments
Video
Authorities investigate early morning accident off Midwestern Parkway
Video
UPDATE: Colorado murder suspect involved in Montague Co. manhunt awaiting extradition
Video
Weather
Pro Football Challenge
Latest News
UPDATE: Victim identified in Saturday’s homicide at Stone Ridge Apartments
Video
Authorities investigate early morning accident off Midwestern Parkway
Video
Major Google outage denies access to millions, prompts flood of memes online
More Local News