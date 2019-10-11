Wichita Gold & Jewelry – Holiday Hot List 2018

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Search for missing University Of Portland student continues
Republicans stumbling over question at heart of impeachment
The Latest: UK stabbing suspect arrested on terror charge
“Finger Gun” leads to middle schooler’s arrest
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip
Top Stories
AP Interview: Pop star close to being Swedish soccer champ
Nike closing Oregon Project in wake of Salazar doping ban
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai quarterfinals
Patriots force 4 turnovers, beat Giants 35-14 to reach 6-0
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Gold-Burg vs Woodson – October 4, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Holliday vs City View – October 4, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Motley County vs Knox City – October 4, 2019
High School Football: Roby vs Benjamin – October 4, 2019
High School Football: Bryson vs Crowell – October 4, 2019
High School Football: Archer City vs Chico – October 4, 2019
Contests
First Freeze
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Wichita Gold & Jewelry – Holiday Hot List 2018
Holiday Hot List
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 09:27 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2019 / 09:27 AM CDT
Wichita Gold & Jewelry – Holiday Hot List 2018
Don't Miss
Senior Focus
Auto Racing Challenge
First Freeze Contest
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide
Protest marks one-year anniversary of Wilder McDaniel’s death
WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest
Trial date set for civil suit involving death of Wilder McDaniel
Weather
Recent Videos
Missing student Portland
Video
Finger Gun NBC News
Video
Scooter attack Austin
Video
Crime stoppers golf tournament
Video
Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19
Video
Christmas Magic Auction Gala
Video
Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13
Video
State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat
Video
Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death
Video
What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?
Video
US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run
Video
SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training
Video
Latest News
Statement for Lawton community in light of recent events
WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest
Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament
More Local News