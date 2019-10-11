Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls

Lifestyle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this installment of Talking Texoma, host Dee King chats with Dr. Mark Suggs of Suggs Eye Center about laser cataract surgery and its benefits.

Dr. Suggs says laser eye surgery is a wonderful tool and a wonderful way of doing cataract surgery. He explains it is a more precise and accurate procedure that gives you a better chance of not needing glasses.

Dr. Suggs also mentions that with traditional cataract surgery the ophthalmologist would have a scalpel making cuts to the eye. However, with laser cataract surgery is bladeless and does two thirds of the operation before he even touches the patient.

If you think that you might be a candidate for laser cataract surgery or your optometrist has told you that you need cataract surgery, call Dr. Mark Suggs today at Suggs Eye Center.

Suggs Eye Center
4007 Seabury Dr, Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Phone: (940) 696-2733
http://www.suggseyecenter.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"

Missing student Portland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing student Portland"

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News