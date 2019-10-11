Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls

In this installment of Talking Texoma, host Dee King chats with Dr. Mark Suggs of Suggs Eye Center about laser cataract surgery and its benefits.

Dr. Suggs says laser eye surgery is a wonderful tool and a wonderful way of doing cataract surgery. He explains it is a more precise and accurate procedure that gives you a better chance of not needing glasses.

Dr. Suggs also mentions that with traditional cataract surgery the ophthalmologist would have a scalpel making cuts to the eye. However, with laser cataract surgery is bladeless and does two thirds of the operation before he even touches the patient.

If you think that you might be a candidate for laser cataract surgery or your optometrist has told you that you need cataract surgery, call Dr. Mark Suggs today at Suggs Eye Center.

