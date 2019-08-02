Notre Dame Catholic School – Education Matters 2019

In this installment of Talking Texoma, host Dee King sits down with Derik Schneider to chat about Visiting Angels and their non-medical home healthcare help they provide.

Derik states that home healthcare is always ordered by the doctor. He says what they provide is kind of a personal assistant service which they call activities of daily living. Theses activities of daily living could be running errands, going to the beauty shop, picking up food and light housekeeping. However, it can progress to helping clients get dressed, incontinence care and bathing assistance. Derik also says if the client is immobile, they will transfer them from chair to walker position.