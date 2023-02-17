On today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Kristen Shipley with the Arts Council. They will be at The MPEC in Wichita Falls for the 26th annual Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival. The Home and Garden Festival will take place on February 25th and 26th.

This annual event is full of family fun and variety. Bring the kids for the petting zoo, an interactive agriculture exhibit, and artist demonstrations. There will be 40+ vendors in the farmers market and several different things that families can enjoy doing together.

This event takes place on Saturday from 9:00am – 6:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am – 4:00pm. It is the biggest fundraiser for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls. It helps with their two buildings, the Center for the Arts in the forum, and many educational opportunities in the community. There will be 100+ vendors in the main exhibit hall, 40+ farmers market vendors, and lots of community organizations.

For tickets you can go to artscouncilwf.org, or you can purchase tickets at the door. Come bring the whole family and have some fun at the Arts Alive Home and Garden Show.