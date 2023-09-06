The largest wine and entertainment festival in the Great Southwest is coming to Grapevine, TX. This is the 37th annual Grape Fest, and Lee Lyons from the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau is with Chris Showalter to welcome everyone to attend. This event is presented by Bank of the West in beautiful downtown Grapevine next week.

The Grape Fest is a great place to learn about different wines that you might never have had the opportunity to experience. They’ll have the People’s Choice wine tasting classic, which is all about Texas wine. They will have an international wine experience at Liberty Park featuring wines from the Barossa Valley, Napa, and Australia. They also have the kid’s zone, the carnival in the midway, and great shops, vendors, and restaurants along historic Main Street that will be open throughout the entire festival.

The Grape Fest will also have four days of great music. On Friday night, the headliner is David Lee Murphy and on Saturday night, the headliners are Carnie and Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips. They’ll be playing their music and some of the music by their dad, Brian Wilson.

So, if you want to attend this special wine experience, you can buy tickets in advance at grapefest.com, or you can buy tickets onsite the day of the event. Again, this event will be on September 14-17 in Grapevine, TX.