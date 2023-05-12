On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is with Leigh Lyons from the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau. A craft brew experience called the 39th Annual Mainstreet Fest will be taking place May 19-21 in Grapevine, TX. This event is in a new location in the historic Cotton Belt District. This has allowed them to expand. 50 breweries from across the nation will be serving more than 100 craft brews. In addition, they will have the all-new Taste of Texas Experience, which features 20 Texas breweries and 40 craft beers.

In addition to the brews, there will be all kinds of family fun. Kids and guests of all ages will enjoy all types of activities. They’ll have their festival food, shopping, and vendors. They’ll also have the carnival, the midway, Legoland Discovery Center, Sealife, the Grapevine Aquarium, pickleball, and the all-new rock-climbing wall. There will also be live entertainment throughout the weekend. On Friday night. their headliner will be Little Texas, and on Saturday night, Vertical Horizon. Both shows will start at 9:30.

Admission is $9.00 after 5:00 on Friday. If you get there before 5:00 on Friday, admission is free. For tickets and more information about the festival you can visit their grapevinetexasusa.com.