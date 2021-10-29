40 years of Christmas Magic

On today’s Talking Texoma, Dee King is at the Junior League headquarters with the Christmas Magic Chairmen, Sarah and Amanda. It is the 40th year anniversary of Christmas Magic, and they’re very excited that each year the Junior League has been able to give back to the community with the funds raised through this event.

Dee has been a part of Christmas Magic for all 40 years. She has loved every event that she was a part of and says that it was a gift to Texoma to have wonderful vendors from all over the country come with their goods.

Some special events have been added to Christmas Magic this year. On Thursday, November 4th, they’re starting off with their preview party where they will have a VIP shopping event. On Saturday, they’ll have a 5k fun run and two different children’s events. One will be Cookies with Claus and the other is the Gingerbread Jamboree. Last, on Sunday, they’ll have a special event for adults called Cookies and Cocktails.

Christmas Magic is always the first week in November. This year it will be from November 4th through the 7th. You can go to JLWF.org for details of the events and the times of each event. Christmas Magic will be in the MPEC exhibit hall right here in Wichita Falls.