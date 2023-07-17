On this week’s Talking Texoma Shana Jackson is with Reagan Nabors, marketing director of the North Texas Rehab Center to talk about Texas Ranch Roundup. It all started here in Wichita Falls in 1981 making this their 42nd year. This will be a family fun event July 21st and 22nd at the Kay Yeager Coliseum and at the MPEC downtown.

There will be many great events at Ranch Roundup. They will have a kids roundup happening on Friday morning. This is free for the community. Then that night, they’ll have their first round of the rodeo events and an awesome concert afterwards with Randall King. He has hometown roots in this area, so they hope everybody will come out and see him. There will be ten historic ranches participating with five of these known to have competed in the very first Ranch Roundup in 1981. On Saturday they will have a cattle dog challenge and a trade show will also be happening. They will have traditional bit and spurs along with boutiques and some new items this year. Most of the events will be happening in air conditioned inside areas.

Ranch Roundup is an affordable event with tickets for kids costing $6 and the most expensive tickets $20. So, bring the family out for a weekend of fun. All the proceeds for this event stay right here in our community.