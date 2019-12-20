A 50 year Christmas Eve Tradition

In this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. She is talking with Pastor Mark Bender about the church’s Christmas Eve services. Pastor Bender explains that it is their 50th year to offer The Herbert Burtis Christmas Eve drama as part of their 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm traditional Christmas Eve services.

He continues to explain that this drama shares the nativity story with beautiful music, elegant costumes, and a simple retelling of a powerful story. The author, Herbert Burtis, is unable to travel but has sent his greetings and his amazement that this service has continued for 50 years. The services will end with everyone holding candles high and singing Silent Night.

Pastor Bender also tells about a children and family service that begins at 3:00 pm. This service will feature live animals and a simple retelling of the nativity story by anyone who wants to be a part of it. Kids from the youngest to the oldest will have simple costumes available to them and will be able to join in. He hopes that participation in this way will allow them to see the story with different eyes.

So, join The First Christian Church family this Christmas season to celebrate the reason for the season.