In this week’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is at Vitro Architectural Glass, formally known as PPG, where she is talking with Candy and Roma. Vitro has just finished sponsoring The Women’s Expo. It has been supporting the Texoma community for over 45 years.

Candy explains that there are many opportunities for women in manufacturing. She continues by sharing her opportunities at Vitro in production, quality control, supervising, being a shift manager, and now working as a packaging engineer.

Candy adds that women are often reluctant to pursue opportunities in the manufacturing environment because they feel that it is male oriented or that the work might be too hard. She continues to explain that the jobs can be done by men or women and that there’s training available for all of them.

Roma works with the people and works on making the process very reliable. She thinks that Vitro is a great place to work, because it’s a growing company that gives equal opportunity to everyone. She also feels that the upper management of Vitro cares about the employees and their futures.